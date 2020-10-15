Friends of the Rappahannock to give away trees Oct. 24 in Culpeper

It’s fall and Mother Nature is hunkering down for winter, but there are free trees to be had.

Next weekend, Culpeper-area residents who register can receive up to three trees—river birch, sycamore and black willow—from a regional conservation group that recently set up shop in Culpeper County. One to three gallons in size, every thee is a species native to the region.

Friends of the Rappahannock will give away the trees on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Culpeper Sports Complex next to Eastern View High School, at 16358 Competition Drive.

FOR is partnering with Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission for this event.

The giveaway is but one part of a massive tree-planting campaign—with about 1,800 trees in all—that FOR has recently undertaken in the Rappahannock’s headwaters region.

Volunteers have already planted hundreds of trees in Culpeper.

But this autumn, FOR members and the public will be invited to several days of planting more trees along waterways in Culpeper, zones known to biologists and botanists as “riparian buffers.”