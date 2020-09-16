From bees to beer, 2020 Culpeper Farm Tour has something for everyone

Been feeling stressed out and cooped up? Well, hit the road, ogle Culpeper County’s beautiful Blue Ridge foothills, and see where your food comes from.
This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20, Culpeper farmers will host the county’s 23rd annual Harvest day Farm Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
It doesn’t cost a dime, and should open your eyes to the region’s still-vibrant agricultural life and the hard-working families who put our craft beverages, produce, meats, dairy, flowers and houseplants on the table. Full of rich history and scenic landscapes, mostly rural Culpeper County is home to more than 600 farms.
The event highlights a diverse set of more than a dozen of Culpeper’s working farms, including a winery, a brewery, a lavender farm, a sustainable farm and a horse farm. You can make your own cider, learn how beer is brewed and wine is made, ride ponies or enjoy a hayride.
Using either a brochure or a smartphone app—downloadable at culpfarmtour.glideapp.io—the self-guided tour enables visitors to start their farm visits wherever they wish, seeing as many sites as they choose.
Fun for all ages, the tour’s farms continue to provide more activities and great food as the popular event grows each year.
Learn about the farms on the tour at the Culpeper Farm Tour website, culpeperfarmtour.com, or Facebook page. Each has links to the individual farms’ websites. Guests will find directions to each farm, and details on what activities each offers. The tour’s website has a QR code you can scan to obtain the mobile app.
Directions listed on each farm’s page start from the welcome center at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, home of the county’s livestock auction houses, at 10220 James Monroe Highway west of the town of Culpeper.
The tour and farm entry are free, and most of the activities and demonstrations at each farm will be free, said Winona Pritts, Culpeper economic development’s business development coordinator
Some of the farms will offer concessions, crafts, gift items, amusements or products for sale. Some of their food sales benefit charity.
The Farm Tour will take place rain or shine, but be advised that some activities and individual farms may close if there is inclement weather.
Andora Farm on State Route 3 east is celebrating “Daniel Boone Days” with working Colonial crafters such as soap makers, quilt makers, blacksmith and Dutch-oven cooks. Daniel Boone worked as a teamster and lived in Stevensburg, a mile from the farm, during the Cherokee Indian wars.
Andora is the home of “Best of America by Horseback,” a national TV series about trail riding locations all over America. For more information, visit bestofamericabyhorseback.com. In its barn, you can visit and take photos with famous TV horses that adventured on Mexico-to-Canada and Atlantic-to-Pacific rides.
Owned and tended by two generations of a local family, Moving Meadows Farms grows food, sells its breads and meats direct to consumers at its store in Culpeper’s historic State Theater on Main Street.
Kildee Farm has a cool collection of working, antique farm equipment that owner Wayne Brown delights in demonstrating to help children understand how things were done in the old days when there were no electronic gadgets and no push-button anything.
Yet, Brown’s corn sheller has a whizbang wizardry all its own that kids have great fun seeing operate, said Carl Stafford, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County.
On part of Brandy Station’s Civil War battlefield, Old Trade Brewery will host distillery tours every 20 minutes while The Steel Gray Band performs throughout the day and the Knights of Columbus prepare barbeque, hamburgers and hot dogs for sale.
At Rapidan’s historic Carver Center, formerly the high school for four counties’ black residents, local farmers and gardeners will show have they’ve turned the center’s acreage into an agricultural showplace with lots to share about gardening and home-grown vegetable and fruit crops. The Carver Center is half a mile from western Culpeper’s Cedar Mountain battlefield, which is open to the public.
This year’s participants include Andora Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Virginia Bison Company at Cibola Farms, Culpeper County Agricultural Programs, Ironwood Farm, Kildee Farms–The Barn, Lavender and Lace at The Bothy Farm, Liberty Hall Plantation, Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont at the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center on U.S. 15 near Rapidan, Mountain Run Winery, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery and Piedmont Railroaders.
Tour organizers urge participants to share photographs, posts and check-ins on the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour Facebook page as they experience Culpeper’s farms on the 2020 tour.
Include #culpeperharvestdaysfarmtour in your posts ito be included in a drawing to win a $25 gift card with a retailer in Culpeper County. Organizers will choose 10 winners at random on Sept. 25, and announce the winners on the tour’s Facebook page at @culpeperfarmtour.
540/825-0773
