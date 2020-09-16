From bees to beer, 2020 Culpeper Farm Tour has something for everyone

Andora is the home of “Best of America by Horseback,” a national TV series about trail riding locations all over America. For more information, visit bestofamericabyhorseback.com. In its barn, you can visit and take photos with famous TV horses that adventured on Mexico-to-Canada and Atlantic-to-Pacific rides.

Owned and tended by two generations of a local family, Moving Meadows Farms grows food, sells its breads and meats direct to consumers at its store in Culpeper’s historic State Theater on Main Street.

Kildee Farm has a cool collection of working, antique farm equipment that owner Wayne Brown delights in demonstrating to help children understand how things were done in the old days when there were no electronic gadgets and no push-button anything.

Yet, Brown’s corn sheller has a whizbang wizardry all its own that kids have great fun seeing operate, said Carl Stafford, Virginia Cooperative Extension’s senior agent in Culpeper County.

On part of Brandy Station’s Civil War battlefield, Old Trade Brewery will host distillery tours every 20 minutes while The Steel Gray Band performs throughout the day and the Knights of Columbus prepare barbeque, hamburgers and hot dogs for sale.