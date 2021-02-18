From midnight to 11 a.m. today, 35 crashes in Culpeper Division due to weather

In the first 11 hours of the latest snow and ice storm, Virginia State Police troopers responded statewide to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles.

Of those, the Culpeper Division had 35 crashes and 31 disabled vehicles, according to a news release Thursday, reporting data for the period from midnight on Thursday to 11 a.m.

The majority of crashes involved only damage to vehicles, and there have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.

As of 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, state police were on site of 41 traffic crashes and 18 disabled/stuck vehicles across Virginia. The Richmond Division had the most crashes with 65.

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, VSP advised.