From the archives: Lake Pelham named in 1975 for Alabama Confederate

Many in the Culpeper community have questioned how Lake Pelham got its name, and if it was really was named for Confederate artillery officer John Pelham of Alabama.

A West Point student who left school to join the war effort, the 24-year-old was fatally wounded here while riding out to the Battle of Kelly’s Ford on March 17, 1863.

The answer is yes: the town of Culpeper reservoir was named for the out-of-state Confederate following a public naming contest some 46 years ago, according to the Culpeper Star-Exponent archives.

In the summer of 1975, the town of Culpeper and Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District sponsored a “Name the Lake Contest” for Dam No. 50 and Dam No. 18, on Bald’s Run, according to a front-page article that ran on June 14, 1975.

“The 254-acre lake previously known only as ‘site 50’ was given the name Lake Pelham, commemorating the Confederate artillery officer who died in Culpeper during the Civil War,” according to a front-page article in the Star-Exponent on July 28, 1975, “Two new lakes are dedicated in ceremony at Lake Pelham.”

Five lakes and dams were constructed from the 1950s to 1970s as part of the Mountain Run Watershed flood protection project of the town and conservation district.