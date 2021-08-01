FROM THE EDITOR: Printing move brings changes to Culpeper Star-Exponent

In Tuesday’s print newspaper, readers will notice some changes to the Culpeper Star-Exponent because we will begin printing the paper at a facility in the Richmond area.
Because of the press configuration, Page 1 and other section fronts will be in color, as will features such as obituaries and comics, but some pages will be in black and white. Even so, you can view all articles and their photos and illustrations in full color on our website, starexponent.com.
We’ll have an earlier print deadline—8 p.m., which will affect our ability to publish late-developing stories and sports in the next day’s newsprint paper. We will post those stories on starexponent.com as soon as they’re available, and follow up in print with reports offering more context and details.
On Sundays, we will provide readers with a larger news section, with our Virginia Living feature pages inside. This will give us an opportunity to better feature our local news as well as organize and display regional, state and national news stories.
Starting Monday, our paper will be printed on the Hanover County press operated by Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Culpeper Star-Exponent, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star and more than 70 other daily newspapers across Virginia and the United States.
The Sunday, Aug. 1, edition of the Star-Exponent will be the final one to roll off the presses at the Print Innovators plant in Fredericksburg, which is being sold by Lee. The Culpeper newspaper has been printed at Print Innovators since March 2016, when the Star-Exponent’s printing press in Culpeper was shut down due to its 40-plus-year age and lesser capabilities.
The Star-Exponent remains Culpeper’s best source for local news, despite the challenges that we—and newspapers nationwide—have faced in recent years. The paper’s dedicated staff works hard to provide our readers with the best local news coverage we can.
We greatly value our strong core of loyal readers, as well as the reporting heritage that anchors the newspaper’s 140 years of service to our community.
