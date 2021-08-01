FROM THE EDITOR: Printing move brings changes to Culpeper Star-Exponent

In Tuesday’s print newspaper, readers will notice some changes to the Culpeper Star-Exponent because we will begin printing the paper at a facility in the Richmond area.

Because of the press configuration, Page 1 and other section fronts will be in color, as will features such as obituaries and comics, but some pages will be in black and white. Even so, you can view all articles and their photos and illustrations in full color on our website, starexponent.com.

We’ll have an earlier print deadline—8 p.m., which will affect our ability to publish late-developing stories and sports in the next day’s newsprint paper. We will post those stories on starexponent.com as soon as they’re available, and follow up in print with reports offering more context and details.

On Sundays, we will provide readers with a larger news section, with our Virginia Living feature pages inside. This will give us an opportunity to better feature our local news as well as organize and display regional, state and national news stories.