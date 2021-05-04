Front Royal pilot suffers minor injuries in plane crash with hangar

A Front Royal pilot suffered minor injuries when the plane his plane collided with a hangar Monday at Winchester Airport.

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Eckman responded to a report of a plane crash in Frederick County at 11:41 a.m. on May 3 in the 490 block of Airport Road, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Single Engine Jabiru Aircraft was attempting to land at the Winchester Regional Airport when it collided with an aircraft hangar.

The pilot, a 49-year-old female, of Front Royal, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash that remains under investigation.