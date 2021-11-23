Fugitive sweep leads to 21 arrests in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania

A fugitive sweep earlier this month by federal, state and local law enforcement officials resulted in 21 arrests in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.

The U.S. Marshals Service led the Nov. 10 and 11 operation, which also included the FBI, Virginia State Police, Capital Area Regional Fugitive task force, the Fredericksburg Police Department and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. The Fredericksburg Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday.

During the fugitive sweep, police served 60 felony and 24 misdemeanor warrants, Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said in a news release. Along with the 21 arrests, police seized 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 90 pills of suspected Fentanyl and $4,590 in cash.

Morris said in the news release that the operation was an effort to remove “wanted, often dangerous, fugitives from the community, thus providing a safer environment for everyone.”

The arrested fugitives face a variety of charges, including drug distribution, malicious shooting, abduction, robbery, prescription fraud and forgery. One was a sex offender who failed to register with the state, the release said.