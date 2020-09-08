Fulton Lee wins Music City Mayhem contest in Nashville – with support from Culpeper area fans

A recording artist with local ties recently triumphed over hundreds of other musicians to win a major radio station contest in Nashville—with voluminous support from his hometown.
Former Culpeper resident, 23-year-old Lee Farrish, performing with a band as Fulton Lee, last month was named champion of “Music City Mayhem,” an annual competition sponsored by Lightning 100.1 FM.
More than 300 musicians each submitted their best song for the contest back in the spring. The radio station then narrowed those down to 32 titles, including Fulton Lee’s upbeat, poppy, indie dance song, “Feed Me”—listen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALmuhli1Z5k —from his 2018 album, “Baby Blue.”
Music City Mayhem was supposed to culminate with a big in-person battle-of-the-bands this summer, but that got cancelled due to COVID-19, and shifted online, Farrish said in a recent phone conversation.
But it was the final round of online voting in late August when word got out in Culpeper through social media traffic of the local artist’s participation in Music City Mayhem. That’s when the votes for Farrish, a tenor, started to flood in. Within two days, Farrish’s tally climbed from 700 votes to 2,400.
And he won.
“Oh, my gosh,” Farrish said of the overwhelming local support. “It was so many Virginians and Culpeperians and Fauquierians that I used to know or still do or don’t even know. I feel so connected and grateful for the place I grew up in because that’s where so much of the support came from.”
He said he spent a lot of time thinking about how strong and stable his roots are.
“I was like, good Lord, what did I do to deserve this? I didn’t do anything—this community is really selfless and great and supportive,” said Farrish, a graduate of Liberty High School in Bealeton.
Proud father Keith Farrish, a fellow musician and Culpeper resident who noticed talent in his son as a toddler, said it took Lee some time to break into the underground music scene in Nashville and collect his band mates, but he did. Music milestones are ongoing.
“Last summer, he called me and said he finally accomplished one of his big goals and that was to play the House of Blues in Chicago,” said Keith Farrish. “My intent is not to boast about my son. It’s more I’m hoping his journey will inspire other Culpeper youth to follow their dreams.”
For winning the Music City contest, Fulton Lee will get to play at next summer’s “Live On the Green” music festival, a free event in downtown Nashville that attracts a huge crowd and big name acts. The 2020 version was cancelled, again due to the pandemic. But performers there usually also get invited to play on the national festival circuit, including the four-day Bonnaroo in Tennessee.
It’s a pretty big deal, and a boost for an up-and-coming musician not playing many live shows these days due to ongoing public health restrictions.
“I’ve been writing some more and the band and I are trying to focus on creating some music videos,” Farrish said.
The break from gigging happened at a necessary time, however, because in July the young artist and his wife became first-time parents with the arrival of a daughter, Mary Mae. Things have picked up music-wise since then, Farrish said, with rehearsing (in his living room or at his drummer’s house), songwriting and making videos. It’s all been done with distance in mind.
“We are preparing for the music festival next year and trying to strategically release things around that and prepare for that,” he said. “I am also a vocal coach so I doing a lot of that virtually to make money during the pandemic.”
Not many music venues are open at the moment in Music City, Farrish said. He’s been living there full-time since 2016 chasing his dream of being a professional musician.
A guitarist with a unique sound, Farrish has found success, including getting a million streams (and counting) on Spotify for his song, “The Wire,” the first EP from “Baby Blue.” Spotify also included it on its “Mellow Morning” playlist. In addition, Netflix featured the catchy song in episode eight of last year’s American superhero drama, “Raising Dion.”
Farrish calls his sound, bubblegum funk music—“That’s my imagined genre. It’s kind of funky pop.”
He said it fits well in Nashville, where people like things that are new.
“I don’t know that there’s a bubblegum funk scene, but there’s definitely a more underground music scene that’s interested in people pushing boundaries and getting things new and creative that go against the grain of the country genre,” Farrish said.
Lightning 100, in promos for the contest, said Fulton Lee was “a longtime favorite for office dance parties” that showcased its “contagious energy” at last year’s station Halloween Bash. In a recent social media post, Farrish, still glowing from the win, said Fulton Lee is a team.
“We are all so impacted by this victory,” he said. “Thank you for collaborating and investing your time and emotion and hearts into this. Thank you for working together with me to make something we’re all proud of. Thank you for working through difficult seasons and hard creative decisions. Thank you for sticking with me as I’ve had my first baby. Thank you for caring so deeply for this music and for me as a person.”
As for the hundreds of votes Fulton Lee got from the Culpeper area, the support was overwhelming, Farrish said: “The amount of love is unimaginable!”
