Fulton Lee wins Music City Mayhem contest in Nashville – with support from Culpeper area fans

He said he spent a lot of time thinking about how strong and stable his roots are.

“I was like, good Lord, what did I do to deserve this? I didn’t do anything—this community is really selfless and great and supportive,” said Farrish, a graduate of Liberty High School in Bealeton.

Proud father Keith Farrish, a fellow musician and Culpeper resident who noticed talent in his son as a toddler, said it took Lee some time to break into the underground music scene in Nashville and collect his band mates, but he did. Music milestones are ongoing.

“Last summer, he called me and said he finally accomplished one of his big goals and that was to play the House of Blues in Chicago,” said Keith Farrish. “My intent is not to boast about my son. It’s more I’m hoping his journey will inspire other Culpeper youth to follow their dreams.”

For winning the Music City contest, Fulton Lee will get to play at next summer’s “Live On the Green” music festival, a free event in downtown Nashville that attracts a huge crowd and big name acts. The 2020 version was cancelled, again due to the pandemic. But performers there usually also get invited to play on the national festival circuit, including the four-day Bonnaroo in Tennessee.