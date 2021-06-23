Fun with dogs in Rapidan helps pay the bills for Bull Run Hunt

Racing is no longer just for ponies in Culpeper.

This past weekend Bull Run Hunt hosted a fun dog-centered event at the club’s location in Rapidan. The event featured costume and trick class competitions, sack races, egg and spoon races, terrier Racing, in-hand terrier class and in-hand all-breed class competitions, lurcher races, and finally the Bull Run Hound Naming Auction.

The Bull Run Hunt Club keeps English and American Foxhounds, as well as crosses between the two for use in hunts. The dogs follow the scent of the foxes as the hunters follow. At Bull Run Hunt they only chase the fox, they do not kill it.

Master of Hounds Rosie Campbell said the event, which is a fundraiser, would help pay for the club’s veterinary bills and food, as well as any repairs needed at the kennels.

One of the most anticipated parts of the event was the terrier racing.

Terrier racing is broken down into two size divisions—short leg and tall; then further divided into males and females. Different-colored collars on the dogs make it easier to see who won.