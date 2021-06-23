Fun with dogs in Rapidan helps pay the bills for Bull Run Hunt

Racing is no longer just for ponies in Culpeper.
This past weekend Bull Run Hunt hosted a fun dog-centered event at the club’s location in Rapidan. The event featured costume and trick class competitions, sack races, egg and spoon races, terrier Racing, in-hand terrier class and in-hand all-breed class competitions, lurcher races, and finally the Bull Run Hound Naming Auction.
The Bull Run Hunt Club keeps English and American Foxhounds, as well as crosses between the two for use in hunts. The dogs follow the scent of the foxes as the hunters follow. At Bull Run Hunt they only chase the fox, they do not kill it.
Master of Hounds Rosie Campbell said the event, which is a fundraiser, would help pay for the club’s veterinary bills and food, as well as any repairs needed at the kennels.
One of the most anticipated parts of the event was the terrier racing.
Terrier racing is broken down into two size divisions—short leg and tall; then further divided into males and females. Different-colored collars on the dogs make it easier to see who won.
From their starting boxes, when released the terriers chase a lure—usually a pretend dead animal—down the course. The first one through a hole in a hay bale wins the race. The winners of each division go on to race against each other in the end.
John B. Digney came with his wife, Whitney Digney, and their two Jack Russells named Jake and Caroline.
John Digney said they enjoy the excitement of loading the dogs into the starting boxes and hearing them getting ready to run—and then, the explosion of terriers bursting out, chasing the lure down the lane.
Jody Michel along with her husband, Tim Michel—the Huntsman for Bull Run Hunt—helped organize the event.
“We had one super incredible dog show up, Cornelius. He won every race he was in,” Jody Michel said.
Cornelius’ owner, Paige Riordan, hunts with Bull Run as a guest and said she loves to go to their fun events. She heard about this event on social media.
“I love letting my boy do what he’s bred for,” Riordan said. “Jack Russell terriers are hunting dogs.”
Riordan worked on honing Cornelius’ hunting skills with the Jack Russell Terrier Club of Virginia. She also practices obedience, tricks and hunting with him regularly.
“Since he is so well behaved he is able to accompany me almost everywhere I go,” Riordan said. “Good training is the best thing that you can do for your dog to strengthen your relationship.”
This was the first official race that Michel had ever helped organize.
“Becca [Pizmoht] brought the equipment and was the one that released the terriers from the boxes and helped get them collared and put it. She also was kind enough to bring us the terrier box and the lure,” she said.
“We’re hoping to make it an annual event,” Michel added. “We’d love to have more entries next time.”
Jeff Nicol, a 2021 graduate of
Culpeper County High School who plans to attend Southern Utah University
in the fall, is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.