Future teachers get boost from Culpeper Career Partners

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper students who would like to pursue a career in education recently got a big assist from Career Partners, Inc., the local non-profit that serves as a bridge from school to the working world.

Earlier this month the Career Partners, Inc. Board of Directors voted unanimously to sponsor dual enrollment tuition for Culpeper County Public School students who enroll in Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow, the non-profit announced last week.

Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow is a program designed to encourage students to pursue careers in education, and help with the teacher shortage in the commonwealth and across the nation.

Up to 900 K-12 teaching positions went unfilled in Virginia schools last year, according to a Dec., 2019 report from the Virginia Department of Education, CPI said in their announcement.

The dual enrollment tuition will be paid by CPI for up to 50 students who enroll in both Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow I and II classes during the 2020-21 school year.

“We’re excited to remove the financial barrier for students exploring careers in education and look forward to how this program may expand in the future,” said Career Partners President Marty Bywaters-Baldwin in a statement.