Future teachers get boost from Culpeper Career Partners

Culpeper students who would like to pursue a career in education recently got a big assist from Career Partners, Inc., the local non-profit that serves as a bridge from school to the working world.
Earlier this month the Career Partners, Inc. Board of Directors voted unanimously to sponsor dual enrollment tuition for Culpeper County Public School students who enroll in Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow, the non-profit announced last week.
Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow is a program designed to encourage students to pursue careers in education, and help with the teacher shortage in the commonwealth and across the nation.
Up to 900 K-12 teaching positions went unfilled in Virginia schools last year, according to a Dec., 2019 report from the Virginia Department of Education, CPI said in their announcement.
The dual enrollment tuition will be paid by CPI for up to 50 students who enroll in both Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow I and II classes during the 2020-21 school year.
“We’re excited to remove the financial barrier for students exploring careers in education and look forward to how this program may expand in the future,” said Career Partners President Marty Bywaters-Baldwin in a statement.
“This is an incredible opportunity for our students and ultimately our community. Thank you to CPI for once again investing in our students, their education and the future of Culpeper, ” said Culpeper County Public Schools Career & Technical Education Director Randi Richards-Lutz.
Through a partnership with Shenandoah University, CCPS students will receive 3 college credits for each completed course. As set forth by the Virginia Department of Education, eligibility for the program is a minimum 2.7 GPA, three teacher recommendations, and an application with a brief essay.
Eligible students interested in the Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow dual enrollment program can talk to their school counselor or their Teachers for Tomorrow teacher, Mrs. Cathy Zanella.
CPI is a non-profit, volunteer organization that brings together local business, government, school, and community leaders to better prepare students for the workforce. Career Partners sponsors six educational programs, including the annual E-Squared business plan competition and Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow.
