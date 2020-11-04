Gade concedes senate race to Warner, says he will continue to serve country

"From Lee County to Accomack County, from Danville to Chesterfield, from Winchester to Fairfax, it was an honor to meet Virginians and be a part of something bigger than myself," he said, listing campaign contributions of more than $5 million and more than 250 in-person campaign events.

"We were relentless in fighting for our conservative values" Gade said. "COVID has redefined campaigning and I’m extremely proud of the volunteers who sacrificed so much for our cause."

He said he would never stop fighting for the country and the Constitution while acknowledging he lost the election. Gade advocated for law and order.

"I concede and call on all of my supporters to recognize state and federal results with peace and unity. No matter the results of the presidential election, in particular, it is paramount that every American realize that we still live in the greatest country on earth, and to work towards 'liberty and justice for all," Gade said.

Warner claimed victory during a news conference Tuesday night in Alexandria,

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful to the people of the commonwealth for sending me back to work in the Senate,” he said. “While we’re all waiting on the national results, I’m optimistic that this is going to be a very good night for our country.”