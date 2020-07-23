Three debates, five debates, however many debates, incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and his challenger, Republican nominee Daniel Gade, will surely meet to talk about the issues prior to the Nov. 3 election.
Earlier this week, Gade challenged Warner to participate with him in “The People’s Debate,” hosted by the Virginia American Association of Retired Persons at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Richmond CBS6 TV studio.
A first-time political candidate and professor, Gade is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and lost his right leg in combat. He wants to debate Warner five times.
Warner is a businessman who founded the internet company that became Nextel and a former Virginia governor. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008.
Prior to Gade winning the nomination in the June primary, Warner challenged whomever the nominee would be to three debates.
Warner specifically requested that one debate be focused on issues of racial equality and justice and be held at one of Virginia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“Virginia voters deserve nothing less from their leaders than open and spirited debates that address the issues facing all Virginians and it’s our hope that the eventual Republican nominee will agree in good-faith to meet Mark on the debate stage,” Warner spokeswoman Kate Waters said at the time.
This week, she said the Warner campaign had not yet finalized its debate schedule. Waters said all of the senator’s debates would be announced at the same time.
Gade, in a statement, thanked AARP for hosting “this vital debate for Virginians.”
“In typical Washington fashion, Mark has refused to step up to the plate and defend his poor record in front of voters,” the GOP challenger said. “My soldiers and I didn’t have the luxury of not showing up for battle in combat like Mark has decided to do with these five debates. Virginians deserve to hear solutions to having affordable health care, quality education, well-paying jobs, individual liberty and much more.”
Daniel Gade wants debates held around the state, including in the Southwest, Tidewater, Richmond, Southside and Northern VA.
As Warner seeks a third term, he told NBC-12 one of his most important duties in public life was co-leading the bipartisan Russian election meddling investigation of 2016.
“I hope that Virginians will rehire me when they look at not only what I’ve done but what I intend to do if I get another six years,” said Warner.
His goals include expanding health-care access and lifting up Virginians devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
If Warner agrees to participate, The People’s Debate would be aired on debate media partner’s station, WTVR-CBS 6, and livestreamed on the internet, according to a release from AARP.
“AARP Virginia considers the education of voters to be of utmost importance,” AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau wrote in a letter to Gade, Warner and Virginia party leaders. “With so many feeds of distorted information trying to shape everyone’s opinions and decisions, it’s critically important that voters get to hear directly from the candidates on important issues.”
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a studio audience at the debate.
