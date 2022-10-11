Game time: Culpeper County Fieldhouse nearing completion

It’s almost game time inside the brand new Culpeper County Fieldhouse.

Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy last week presented final rates for membership and an example schedule of activities for November in the 17,000-square-feet public rec center. The facility out in the County Sports Complex along U.S Route 29 will have a large gymnasium, classrooms, fitness studios, and the new offices for Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

Annually, a single adult Culpeper County resident will pay a membership rate of $189 to access the fieldhouse. It’s $378 for a family membership of up to six people for the year. For seniors 55 and up and youth age 5 to 17, annual membership is $117. Aged 4 and younger get in with an adult membership.

Culpeper County Fieldhouse memberships are designed for youth, adults, seniors, and families, according to Hardy’s presentation.

“With a membership, patrons ... will have unlimited access to select monthly programs and activities within the gymnasium. Programs include; pickleball, youth basketball, youth volleyball, 13+ volleyball, 55+ Basketball, Home School, Men’s 18+ Basketball, Walking Program, Men’s 30+ Basketball, Badminton, Youth Futsal, Adult Futsal, Coed Adult Basketball, and more!!!”

The county is also offering monthly and six-month membership rates. Scholarships will be available through Culpeper Recreation Foundation and the county for eligible individuals and families.

Construction started in March on the $4 million field house project at the county’s sport complex out near Eastern View High School. It is getting close to completion with a projected opening date of early November, said Hardy on Monday, fingers crossed.

Once operational, the fieldhouse will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays with additional after-hour rentals for private events Sunday mornings and evenings.

The field house will open half-day on New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve and closed New Year’s Day, July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Priority of usage of fieldhouse facilities, in case of a scheduling conflict, will be: 1) CCPR activities 2) CCPR-sponsored activities and/or organizations, 3) Public events and programming, 4) Private events, 5) Culpeper County Public School events and 6) Non-residents, according to the policy approved last week by the board of supervisors.

Rental of spaces in the fieldhouse will be offered at three rates—resident or nonprofit public event, nonprofit private event and non-resident event.

There will be a two-hour minimum reservation and eight-hour maximum times. All rentals will be charged a setup fee for use of tables, chairs, and equipment. Parks & Rec staff will be responsible for all private event setups and breakdowns.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal, long an advocate for local parks & recreation, said last week the project “falls right in line with what this board envisioned for this project—affordable rates.

“I think it’s going to be fantastic for our community,” he said.