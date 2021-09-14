Gardeners to sell plants, show methods to public this weekend

Candle fire okra’s vivid red pods, set against lovely yellow blooms and verdant greenery, gave an otherworldly quality to the gardens behind The Carver Center on a recent morning. Asian beans more than a foot long drooped from vines clinging to a bamboo frame, and stacked-cinderblock planters overflowed with marigolds.

“We’re out here working nearly every Thursday morning; anyone is welcome to come,” said Kristin Meredith, a past president of Rapidan River Master Gardeners, the group that grows and cares for the center’s demonstration garden. “We’ll also be giving tours during the Harvest Days Farm Tour, along with our first-ever plant sale.”

Unable to hold their spring plant sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gardeners will use proceeds from this weekend’s sale to purchase supplies for their demonstration garden, pay for horticulture-related speakers to conduct workshops or other conference-type events, and go toward scholarships for local students interested in a horticulture career, said Larry Baker, a past president who has been a group member for more than a decade.