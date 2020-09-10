Genealogy Society to meet virtually, discuss enslaved cooks

Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting virtually Saturday at 11 a.m. The meeting will feature a talk by Kelley Fanto Deetz about her book, “Bound to the Fire: How Virginia’s Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisine.”
In relating the history and legacy of enslaved plantation cooks, Deetz draws upon archaeological evidence, cookbooks, plantation records and folklore to present a nuanced study that goes from colonial times through emancipation and beyond.
Deetz is the director of programming, education and visitor engagement at Westmoreland County’s Stratford Hall.
For an invitation or further information, call 804/758-5163.
