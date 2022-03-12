Generations Adult Day Center opening Tuesday at Culpeper Baptist

Generations Central Adult Day Center at Culpeper Baptist Church is opening Tuesday.

This space will be teeming with life, laughter, and meaningful connections, according to a church social media post.

Participants will be assessed in advance, but the center will generally provide care to senior adults who need some additional care and support during the day.

Hours to start are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Envision a senior adult thriving here? Connect today to schedule a tour at 540/403-0557 or adultday@generationscentral.org