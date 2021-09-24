George Floyd's brother brings fight for reform to Germanna Community College forum

The brother of George Floyd told participants in a Germanna Community College online forum this week that he will continue to push for changes to prevent what happened to his brother from occurring again.
“We want justice. We want accountability,” said Philonise Floyd, co-founder of the Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change. “I shouldn’t have to walk these streets and feel like my life is being threatened every day.”
The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, was captured on video and ignited nationwide protests against police brutality, including some in Fredericksburg. Chauvin, who kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes despite Floyd’s pleas that he could not breathe, was convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Philonise Floyd was the featured guest Thursday night at Germanna’s latest Community Conversations series.
“The things that they did to him, I wouldn’t have even done to a dog,” he said. “Watching my brother that day, and having to explain what happened to his daughter, Giana, was mind-boggling.”
Philonise Floyd is advocating for the George Floyd Policing Act, which has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives but remains stymied in the Senate. It prohibits law enforcement from racial profiling, increases restrictions on the use of force, establishes a federal registry of complaints and disciplinary action against police officers and requires all law enforcement agencies receiving federal funds to outfit their officers with body cameras, among other reforms.
The online forum allowed participants to submit questions for Floyd. He was asked how he and his family reacted to Chauvin’s conviction.
“We cried. We cried a lot, knowing that we were seeing some type of accountability,” he said. “But the fact that the world stood behind us made it a lot deeper, a lot better. It felt great getting Americans to understand that Black people are humans and deserve the right to be treated as one.”
Floyd was also asked how he wants his brother to be remembered.
“If he has to stand for change, I want that to be the way his legacy is,” he said. “His legacy needs to be very impactful. I want the George Floyd Police Act to be passed. ... There’s a lot of blood on that bill.”
After Floyd’s closing remarks, Germanna President Janet Gullickson told him his brother’s death had a lasting impact on the college and its students.
“Germanna is never going to stop ... until justice rains down, and so Mr. Floyd transformed Germanna,” Gullickson said. “And you’re preaching the word of his transformation. It’s going to change a lot of students in decades to come.”