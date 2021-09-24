George Floyd's brother brings fight for reform to Germanna Community College forum

The brother of George Floyd told participants in a Germanna Community College online forum this week that he will continue to push for changes to prevent what happened to his brother from occurring again.

“We want justice. We want accountability,” said Philonise Floyd, co-founder of the Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change. “I shouldn’t have to walk these streets and feel like my life is being threatened every day.”

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, was captured on video and ignited nationwide protests against police brutality, including some in Fredericksburg. Chauvin, who kept a knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes despite Floyd’s pleas that he could not breathe, was convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Philonise Floyd was the featured guest Thursday night at Germanna’s latest Community Conversations series.

“The things that they did to him, I wouldn’t have even done to a dog,” he said. “Watching my brother that day, and having to explain what happened to his daughter, Giana, was mind-boggling.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}