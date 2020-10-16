 Skip to main content
George Washington Carver alumni award $17,000 in scholarships
George Washington Carver alumni award $17,000 in scholarships

The Carver Center (copy)

The front of The Carver Center faces U.S. 15 just west of the Cedar Mountain battlefield in Culpeper County.

 CLINT SCHEMMER/STAR-EXPONENT

College scholarships for 18 area students totaling $17,000 were recently awarded by the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association, Inc.

Sixteen students attending four-year colleges received $1,000 each, and two students attending community colleges each received $500.

The organization pledges to give priority to students from high schools in its original four-county region. Therefore, the list of recipients includes the following:

Culpeper County High School: Kathleen Sutherland, James Madison University

Eastern View High School (Culpeper County): Arianna E. Gatewood, Newport University; Chance Graves, University of Richmond; Montana Hoffman, Germanna Community College; Anya Lawson, Randolph Macon College; Elijah M. Reeves, Hampton University; Alexander Spangler, Hampden-Sydney College; and Tamea Thrift, Morgan State University

Madison County High School: Morgan McKenzie Clark, Roanoke College, and Emma Rae Fox, Virginia Tech, Finance

Madison County Residents: Iceysis Lewis (Blue Ridge School), Hampden-Sydney College; and Neylan Christine Mason (St. Anne’s Belfield School), Wingate University

Orange County High School: Miyanna L. Bell, University of Virginia

Rappahannock County High School: Logan A. Woodward, Northern Virginia Community College

Out-of-Area recipients include Caleb M. Carpenter (Matoaca H.S. and Bland College), Averett College Sophomore; Jordan M. Carpenter (Matoaca H.S.), University of Mary Washington; Sheridan Lusk (Hayfield Secondary), Old Dominion Sophomore, and Kennedi I. Roland (Robert E. Lee), Shenandoah University Sophomore

