RAPIDAN—Alumni of a historic Black school in Culpeper County waited decades for the façade on the stone front of their beloved alma mater to be restored.

As of this week, in time for the local institution’s 75th anniversary year, the scaffolding is gone and the original school name is in full view—George Washington Carver Regional High School.

Stone blocks inscribed with the old name, Piedmont Vocational School, were removed, the back of the façade stabilized, the new blocks etched, shipped and set in place. Dominion Traditional Building Group, based in Marshall, started the county-funded project in late November.

From 1948 until full integration in Culpeper County in 1968, the facility was a hub of community, family and public education for Black students and families in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Carver’s name was removed from façade soon after desegregation when the school shifted uses. Alumni never knew why GWC was removed and had long requested the original name be put back.

Last year, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors took action, agreeing to restore the famed agricultural inventor’s name.

Carver alumna, Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson, alumni association history vice chair and president of the Carver 4-County Museum, provided a statement Wednesday evening about what it means to students who attended the school.

“We did not realize the emotional impact of again seeing our school’s name on the building we walked away from more than 50 years ago,” she said.

“Certainly we did not expect that the name that represented the persistent efforts of African American parents more than 75 years ago and the life-changing education of hundreds of African American youth for 20 years, would ever be removed.”

Hinton-Jackson continued, “Today an entire community revisits a history steeped in families and friends from not only Culpeper, but Orange, Madison and Rappahannock. And today an entire community celebrates an integrated approach to education, arts, culture, agriculture and technology that we are proud to call George Washington Carver Regional High School’s legacy.

“We appreciate the response to our persistent requests by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors to restore the name. In the words of Lizzo, ‘It’s about damn time,’” she concluded.

The Rev. Frank Lewis, of Madison County, president of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, is another Carver graduate. He spoke at an event May 20 at the school when the scaffolding was still in place, but the name restored.

“I am blessed to have you all here at this old building I attended for four years, blessed in the past couple of weeks to get the name back on the front of the building—George Washington Carver Regional High School,” he said to applause the auditorium.