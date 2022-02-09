Germanna college to host forum on improving college outcomes for men of color

Germanna Community College will host a virtual discussion at noon Friday led by a national expert on the important role teachers can play in fostering student success for men of color.

J. Luke Wood will discuss trends and issues in the teaching and learning practices for men of color, highlight the important role that classroom faculty play and look at strategies which instructors can employ to improve outcomes.

Wood is vice president for student affairs and campus diversity at San Diego State University. He is also co-director of the Community College Equity Assessment Lab, a national research and practice center that partners with community colleges to help improve outcomes for men of color.

According to a 2021 study, the two-year college completion rate for Black, Latino and Native American students is only 24 percent.

Enrollment of undergraduate Black men at community colleges was particularly impacted by the COVID pandemic, falling 19.2 percentage points, compared with a decline of 9.0 percentage points for Black women. In Virginia, the degree attainment gap between Black women and Black men is 10 percent and it grows to almost 20 percent between Black men and white men.

“Germanna is committed to the success of all its students,” said Dr. Tiffany Ray, the college’s vice president for Student Services and Equity Advancement. “Nationally, community colleges have seen declines in the enrollment and retention of underrepresented populations and specifically male students of color. Dr. Wood is a respected social scientist and one of the foremost scholars on issues facing men of color in education.”

Dr. Wood, who will take part in the virtual Community Conversations event Friday, believes that when colleges do a good job of attracting black faculty members, it pays off in student completion.

Wood has written 15 books and is known for developing the concept of “racial gaslighting” or “racelighting,” defined as a process in which systematically delivered messages lead people of color to question their experiences with racism.

Access to and participation in the virtual discussion is free and open to the public. You can register on Zoom or by going to Germanna.edu and clicking on the Celebrate Black History month link at the top of the website.