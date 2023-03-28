The president of Germanna Community College has been charged with DUI first offense and reckless driving in an incident earlier this month in King George County.

Janet Gullickson, 69, of King George was arrested following a traffic stop at 9:14 p.m. March 16 on State Route 206 (Dahlgren Road), according to King George County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson 1st Sgt. Kecia Wharton.

Sgt. Z. Johnson was on patrol conducting radar when he observed the vehicle Gullickson was driving traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Wharton said.

The sergeant then conducted a DUI investigation and placed Gullickson under arrest for DUI, Wharton said. The incident remains under investigation.

Police did not release Gullickson’s blood alcohol content. She was released on her own recognizance from Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Gullickson is scheduled for arraignment April 5 in King George County District Court, according to online court records. Fredericksburg defense attorney Darren Meyer is representing her. He did not immediately return a call from the Star–Exponent seeking a statement on his client’s behalf.

“There is a pending legal matter with a process that must be followed,” said Germanna spokesperson Mike Zitz. “It’s inappropriate for me to comment further at this time.”

Gullickson was inaugurated as Germanna’s first female president in 2017. She previously led Spokane Falls Community College in Washington State.

Germanna Community College is the fifth largest community college in Virginia with campuses in Locust Grove, Fredericksburg, Culpeper and Stafford.