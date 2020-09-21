Germanna Community College reports sustained increase in virtual enrollment

While many colleges nationwide are seeing declines in enrollment due to the pandemic, Germanna Community College virtual enrollment continues to climb.
The local state community college on Monday reported enrollment was up 4.24 percent for the fall compared to those who enrolled in 2019 when in-person classes were still being held. Offering all classes online for the past six months, Germanna also experienced a 25 percent surge in summer enrollment.
Part of the increase in enrollment could be attributed to the fact that GCC announced earlier than most schools—in May—that it had decided to move fall classes online. Last spring’s classes shifted online in March.
Germanna announced Monday it will continue online through the spring semester of 2021.
“We’re sad not to be back on campus,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a statemetn. “We miss each other, our students and our communities. However, Germanna has anticipated this necessity and is thoroughly prepared to continue our excellence. In fact, our fall enrollment is up.”
Germanna has had a strong distance learning program for 15 years, the college president said. When the 2011 earthquake closed the main building on the Fredericksburg Campus for a year, distance learning offerings accelerated out of necessity.
Gullickson said the earthquake experience is serving Germanna well in the current restrictie environment.
“We know how to do this,” she said. “We’re not having to try to figure out how to do it on the fly. We’ve been doing it successfully for a long time.”
Germanna has received recent calls about upcoming fall semester sessions from students accepted to universities only to see those campuses close, Zitz said.
Germanna tuition is typically one-third that of a state four-year institution. National media reports indicate students and parents across the country have expressed reluctance to pay high tuition for online classes without the full university on-campus experience.
Locally, some are coming to Germanna to save money with online classes, then transferring to universities when things return to normal.
Even classes that had always been held in-person are now online, including hands-on science learning.
Chemistry professor Dr. Shawn Shields, co-chairman of the Germanna Science Department, and co-chair of the curriculum committee, said all of his classes are online with video and tutorial components. She explained most labs will be online, but a small component of hands-on work in “socially distanced labs” will be offered to transfer students, the Orange Review reported.
