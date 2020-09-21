Germanna Community College reports sustained increase in virtual enrollment

Gullickson said the earthquake experience is serving Germanna well in the current restrictie environment.

“We know how to do this,” she said. “We’re not having to try to figure out how to do it on the fly. We’ve been doing it successfully for a long time.”

Germanna has received recent calls about upcoming fall semester sessions from students accepted to universities only to see those campuses close, Zitz said.

Germanna tuition is typically one-third that of a state four-year institution. National media reports indicate students and parents across the country have expressed reluctance to pay high tuition for online classes without the full university on-campus experience.

Locally, some are coming to Germanna to save money with online classes, then transferring to universities when things return to normal.

Even classes that had always been held in-person are now online, including hands-on science learning.

Chemistry professor Dr. Shawn Shields, co-chairman of the Germanna Science Department, and co-chair of the curriculum committee, said all of his classes are online with video and tutorial components. She explained most labs will be online, but a small component of hands-on work in “socially distanced labs” will be offered to transfer students, the Orange Review reported.