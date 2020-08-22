Germanna drive-thru pep rallies boost spirits for incoming students

In a COVID-19 world that has isolated many, Germanna Community College students came together briefly Thursday and Friday to kick off the school year with pep rallies at their Orange and Spotsylvania county campuses.
Hundreds of students took part in the drive-through events. Although the welcome was in person, all participants were masked and separated in cars while receiving free college apparel and gear.
“It was really fun, I was glad I went,” said Morgan Newhouse, a 2020 Eastern View High School graduate who is starting at Germanna as a freshman this fall. “I think it cheered everyone up.”
Newhouse, with students across Virginia, had her senior year cut short when in March Governor Ralph Northam issued an executive order that closed schools statewide to prevent spreading the new coronavirus.
Abruptly, schools were expected to conduct learning by computer.
“At EVHS they didn’t really assign any work,” Newhouse said. “For the first two to three weeks it was OK, kind of like a summer break. Then after a little bit, it was kind of frustrating we couldn’t go to school.”
She participated in a virtual graduation in May and a socially distanced, in person graduation ceremony a few weeks later for a few immediate family members and school personnel.
“I know it was the best they could do, but it was kind of upsetting,” Newhouse said of the end of her senior year.
Because of the pandemic, Germanna President Janet Gullickson decided early to take GCC almost completely online for the fall semester.
Anita Newhouse, Morgan’s mom, is employed by GCC to help register students. She suggested her daughter start classes in the summer, which Morgan agreed to do.
“I already finished two classes—English 111 and SDV (student development),” she said. “Mom told me it’s better to get it done.”
Newhouse said she plans to attend Germanna for two years, after which she hopes to transfer to the University of Virginia. She intends to pursue a nursing degree with a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner, possibly with a specialty in pediatrics.
“But I’m not sure about the specialty yet,” she said. “We’ll see how things go.”
As most colleges saw pandemic-related declines, Germanna saw enrollment surge 28 percent over the summer as classes went online.
Germanna’s tuition is one third that of a typical public university. Some families, GCC officials believe, may not want to pay full tuition for online classes through a university that may be taken for less money online.
This week, Germanna said a news release it was fielding a flurry of inquiries from students who had been accepted at universities, but were asking about GCC’s fall classes. The first session begins Monday, Aug. 24, with other sessions starting later.
Most students will never need to go to campus. Some, such as nursing students, may need to take a class such as a lab or a Workforce training class in person, and Germanna has developed protocols to keep them, faculty, and staff safe.
For example, students and staff will take daily CDC self-wellness assessments before coming to campus. They are expected to wear face coverings or face shields at all times, practice social distancing, and wash or sanitize hands upon entering the building, and maintaining clean hands throughout the duration of their visit.
Classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each class and social distancing will be in effect for seating.
Students who must come to campus for a lab will be required to follow maps provided for each building, entering and exiting the building as directed. There will be directional arrows to guide them and marks on the floor to help students maintain the appropriate six feet social distance.
Newhouse said she is looking forward most to taking an anatomy class this year.
“Every since I was 5 I’ve wanted to work in the medical field,” she said. “I’m excited to learn about what should be done to take care of the body and everything related to that.”
She is a little nervous about taking classes online.
“I dread if I don’t do well, I’ll have to retake it,” she said. “I’m a visual learner and taking more classes than I have to online I don’t want to do. Hopefully it will go well.”
