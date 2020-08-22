Germanna drive-thru pep rallies boost spirits for incoming students

This week, Germanna said a news release it was fielding a flurry of inquiries from students who had been accepted at universities, but were asking about GCC’s fall classes. The first session begins Monday, Aug. 24, with other sessions starting later.

Most students will never need to go to campus. Some, such as nursing students, may need to take a class such as a lab or a Workforce training class in person, and Germanna has developed protocols to keep them, faculty, and staff safe.

For example, students and staff will take daily CDC self-wellness assessments before coming to campus. They are expected to wear face coverings or face shields at all times, practice social distancing, and wash or sanitize hands upon entering the building, and maintaining clean hands throughout the duration of their visit.

Classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned before and after each class and social distancing will be in effect for seating.

Students who must come to campus for a lab will be required to follow maps provided for each building, entering and exiting the building as directed. There will be directional arrows to guide them and marks on the floor to help students maintain the appropriate six feet social distance.