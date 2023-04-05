Germanna Community College educators were recently recognized for dedication to excellence with statewide awards during the 2023 New Horizons Conference, held March 29-31 at Hotel Roanoke.

The conference is the premier teaching and learning conference of the Virginia Community College System, according to a release from GCC spokesperson Sydney Gaines. Outstanding faculty, staff and administrators from across the state get awards for commitment to student success and contributions to the college at large.

Four Germanna faculty were among this year’s winners.

Ben Sherman, Business and Career Coordinator at Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, won the Excellence in Education: Beyond Ideas in Financial Aid Award. Sherman was honored for gathering scholarship dollars for the core craft skills credential course offered at Central Virginia Regional Jail and Coffeewood Correctional Center.

Sherman’s fundraising efforts give individuals in these facilities the opportunity to gain a credential that could change their lives, the release stated.

The George B. Vaughan Leadership Award for Outstanding Adjunct Faculty went to Germanna Professor Tracy Bowman in recognition of those who have shown commitment to leading their college in a positive direction.

Assistant Germanna professors William Callan and Julia Hamel received the Excellence in Education: Beyond Ideas in High Impact Practices Award. They were recognized for establishing a new biology course at Germanna, showing dedication to making upper-level biology courses available for all. The educators saw a need to increase accessibility of these courses to better prepare students for transferring to a four-year school, according to the release. The microbiology course has successfully run for the last few semesters.

Germanna continues to be recognized as a top college in Virginia because of the dedication to excellence that our faculty demonstrates in and out of the classroom, Gaines said.