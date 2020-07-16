For the first time, the 63rd annual Germanna Foundation conference will not meet in person this year due to the pandemic.
The conference focusing on the history of the area’s colonial Germanna settlements will instead take place on Zoom this Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18.
Register at https://germanna.org/conference-and-reunion/
Six live online presentations will be offered over the same two-day period for which the in-person conference was planned. Presenters will use narration, photographs, and video. Participants will be invited to pose questions at the end of each presentation.
The sessions will be recorded and made available on demand after the conference for those who registered and paid. Registration is $30 for each day. As a Zoom webinar, attendees will have their video camera and microphone automatically turned off.
Attendees may use the Chat feature to talk with other attendees and type in questions for the presenters through the Q&A feature.
Friday sessions will begin at 1 p.m. with a talk on, “Fauquier County History and Heritage,” with Dr. Katharine Brown, historian, genealogist and Germanna trustee.
The 1714 Germanna families were among the first settlers in that county, by 1719 in Germantown. With discussion on the founding of Rectortown, The Plains settlement and Germanna interactions with the family of Thomas Marshall, father of future Chief Justice John Marshall.
The 2:30 p.m. session will cover “Madison County History and Heritage” with Kristie Kendall, Historic Preservation Manager with the Piedmont Environmental Council and Germanna Trustee.
Most of the 1717 Germanna colony took up land on the Robinson River in what became Madison County after their service to Spotswood. With discussion on Criglersville, the Aylor community and the Blue Ridge settlement.
The 4:00 pm session will cover, “Beginning Genealogy: Where to Start and How to Do It Right,” with genealogists Cathi Clore Frost and Barbara Price, Germanna trustees.
This session is ideal for those new to genealogical research or wanting a refresher course. Learn how to get started, observe recognized standards, and avoid common errors in family research with examples from their families and other Germanna families.
The 1 p.m. session on Saturday will be, “Explorers, Indians, Refugees, and Settlers—The Road to Germanna 1650-1714,” with Dennis Loba, a history re-enactor known to the Germanna Foundation primarily for his portrayals of Alexander Spotswood and the Rev. John Thompson.
This session will reference primary sources to paint a picture of the history before Germanna and the forces that influenced Lt. Governor Spotswood to explore and settle the Germanna peninsula and its surrounding area.
The 2:30 p.m. session will cover, “An Update for Germanna Archaeology in 2020,” with Dr. Eric Larsen (Director of Germanna Archaeology), Dr. Bernard Means (Professor of Archaeology, Virginia Commonwealth University), and Germanna summer field interns. This presentation will provide updates on the latest findings from the summer’s archaeology field season.
Finally, at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, learn about, “The State of Virginia Archaeology,” with Larsen, Means and Dr. Elizabeth Moore (State Archaeologist, Virginia Department of Historic Resources). The panel will discuss the variety of current archaeology projects and opportunities in Virginia.
For information, contact 540/423-1700 or foundation@germanna.org.
