Germanna Heroes gala raises $1.7 million for nursing program

Last weekend’s virtual Germanna Heroes gala raised $1.7 million toward the community college’s goal of doubling its nurse training capacity in three years.

Kevin Dillard, CEO of LifeCare Medical Transport and a graduate of Germanna Community College, contributed $1 million to the expansion, which is needed to meet a critical nursing shortage.

Fredericksburg philanthropist Mary Jane O’Neill donated $500,000 toward a new health sciences training facility in Stafford, details of which will be announced later this month, according to a press release from Germanna.

The college’s goal is to double the number of nurses and other health care professionals it trains to “well over 400 a year.”

Nursing, in particular, is in crisis across the country, said Eileen Dohmann, a vice president and chief nursing officer for Mary Washington Health Care, in the press release.

Dohmann said area hospitals are about 25 percent understaffed due to pandemic burnout and retirements. She said the shortage in the Fredericksburg area is poised to grow even worse in 2024, when a new VA Clinic, requiring a staff of 750, opens in Spotsylvania County.

Germanna has been working to meet this need by adding nurse training programs in the evenings and on weekends.

Saturday’s virtual Germanna Heroes gala was sponsored by Joe and Linda Daniel, Adam and Rhonda Fried, Mary Washington Healthcare and Aric and Carol Ann Wagner, in addition to Dillard and O’Neill.

The event honored the contributions of local nurses, EMTs and law enforcement personnel, who described the challenges they have faced during the pandemic and will face going forward.

“Saturday night was a great success,” said Bruce Davis, Germanna’s special assistant to the president for institutional advancement and head of the Germanna Educational Foundation. “The stories of the local healthcare professionals and first responders of all types were inspirational.”