Germanna historical group to host Trades Weekend on Aug. 21-22

Next Saturday and Sunday, come see how Virginia settlers lived and worked on the colony’s western frontier, as the Germanna historical foundation holds a free Trades Weekend on the grounds of its Fort Germanna Visitor Center.
Artisans and experts will demonstrate 18th-century blacksmithing, timber framing, surveying, foodways and cooperage, the craft of making barrels and buckets to store water, food and agricultural products.
Eric Larsen, the foundation’s archaeological director, and foundation president Tim Sutphin will build a beehive-shaped bread oven from Virginia soil outside the visitor center along State Route 3.
The Germanna historical foundation invites the public to attend its Trades Weekend, to be held Aug. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Culpeper’s Humble Soul Food Truck will be on site both days.
Visitors can learn about the experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American people who lived and worked in the Germanna colonies commissioned by royal governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714 on the Virginia frontier.
Parking will be available in the lot of Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove Campus next to the Visitor Center.
To learn more, watch the foundation’s website and Facebook and Instagram accounts.
A suggested $10 donation will help defray the costs of the event.
The Fort Germanna Visitor Center is located at 2062 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove, VA 22508
Spotswood, the Virginia colony’s royal governor, imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties in Central Virginia.
Born in 1676, Spotswood served in the British army before being named lieutenant governor of Virginia. He explored the Virginia frontier, established the first colonial ironworks, and negotiated the Treaty of Albany with the Iroquois Nation.
In 1714, Spotswood ordered built a palisaded, armed fort to shelter the settlers he imported to work his iron-making industries in the area. The first Germanna colony of settlers migrated from the Siegerland area of Germany. More than 40 Germans were greeted by Spotswood, building and inhabiting Fort Germanna (Ger- to honor the German colonists and -Anna to honor Britain’s Queen Anne).
In time, the Germans also built Spotswood’s palatial, brick-and-stone “Enchanted Castle” residence, one of the finest Virginia mansions of its day.
Established in 1956, the foundation tells the interwoven stories of Germanna, an early 18th-century, fortified settlement on the Virginia frontier, and its peoples. It conducts archaeological exploration and conservation, genealogical research and publishing, and historic preservation and interpretation.
The foundation’s sites and facilities include the Fort Germanna Visitor Center, Museum & Genealogy Library, Germanna Memorial Garden, Siegen Forest Hiking and Nature Trails, Fort Germanna and Enchanted Castle archaeology sites, and historic Salubria Manor in Culpeper County.
Questions? Call the Fort Germanna Visitor Center at 540-423-1700.
