Germanna historical group to host Trades Weekend on Aug. 21-22

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A suggested $10 donation will help defray the costs of the event.

The Fort Germanna Visitor Center is located at 2062 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove, VA 22508

Spotswood, the Virginia colony’s royal governor, imported two shiploads of German craftsmen to develop his sprawling properties in Central Virginia.

Born in 1676, Spotswood served in the British army before being named lieutenant governor of Virginia. He explored the Virginia frontier, established the first colonial ironworks, and negotiated the Treaty of Albany with the Iroquois Nation.

In 1714, Spotswood ordered built a palisaded, armed fort to shelter the settlers he imported to work his iron-making industries in the area. The first Germanna colony of settlers migrated from the Siegerland area of Germany. More than 40 Germans were greeted by Spotswood, building and inhabiting Fort Germanna (Ger- to honor the German colonists and -Anna to honor Britain’s Queen Anne).

In time, the Germans also built Spotswood’s palatial, brick-and-stone “Enchanted Castle” residence, one of the finest Virginia mansions of its day.