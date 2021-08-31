Germanna hopes to add more students to free tuition program

The G3 tuition-free initiative is available to students who qualify for state financial aid with a household income that’s less than $100,000 and are pursuing degrees or credentials in one of five of Virginia’s most in-demand careers—early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades.

Approximately 7,700 people statewide have been awarded a total of $19.6 million in G3 funding since it became available July 1. Almost $11 million in funding is still available statewide and with courses at Germanna beginning on a rolling basis, there is still time to take advantage of it, Gullickson said.

The funding has become available at a perfect time, Gullickson said. Along with the rest of the country, the Fredericksburg area is experiencing workforce shortages in many areas, including early childhood education, one of the G3 initiative’s identified in-demand fields.

“And I think the pandemic has caused some people to step back and say, ‘Let’s see what I really want to do with the rest of my life,’ ” Gullickson said. “We have free tuition in all these courses for students and at the same time people are looking at doing something different with their lives.”

Visit germanna.edu to apply for G3 funding.