Germanna hopes to add more students to free tuition program

Four hundred and twenty-four students at Germanna Community College are taking fall semester classes free of charge, thanks to state funding made available July 1.
And Germanna officials are hoping to add to that number.
The “Get Skilled, Get a Job and Give Back”—or G3—initiative, was established by General Assembly bills signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam in March of this year. The initiative includes $36 million in funding to cover tuition, fees, books and wrap-around services for eligible students seeking training for high-demand careers at one of Virginia’s two-year community colleges.
Out of 23 schools in the Virginia Community College System, Germanna has fourth largest number of students who have received funding through the program, behind only the larger institutions Northern Virginia, Tidewater and J. Sargeant Reynolds community colleges.
“Part of the reason that it’s successful is that it’s a great program,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said. “Many, many, many students can come to college for free and we have them here now—over 400 of them learning in the fall.
“Another reason [why it’s been successful] is that we just have really good people working on getting this money to students,” Gullickson continued. “We don’t leave any stone unturned in terms of getting students money for college. We have all sorts of resources and we are using them all.”
The G3 tuition-free initiative is available to students who qualify for state financial aid with a household income that’s less than $100,000 and are pursuing degrees or credentials in one of five of Virginia’s most in-demand careers—early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades.
Approximately 7,700 people statewide have been awarded a total of $19.6 million in G3 funding since it became available July 1. Almost $11 million in funding is still available statewide and with courses at Germanna beginning on a rolling basis, there is still time to take advantage of it, Gullickson said.
The funding has become available at a perfect time, Gullickson said. Along with the rest of the country, the Fredericksburg area is experiencing workforce shortages in many areas, including early childhood education, one of the G3 initiative’s identified in-demand fields.
“And I think the pandemic has caused some people to step back and say, ‘Let’s see what I really want to do with the rest of my life,’ ” Gullickson said. “We have free tuition in all these courses for students and at the same time people are looking at doing something different with their lives.”
