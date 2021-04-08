Germanna hosts virtual town hall: "Strengthening Ties - Community Law Enforcement"

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins is among panelists participating in a Zoom conversation at 7 p.m. this Friday, April 9, “Strengthening Ties: Community & Law Enforcement.”

Kimberly Soutter, institutional operations manager at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County, is also on the diverse panel.

The town hall discussion will focus on current events and policing by criminal justice agency representatives, according to event sponsor, Germanna Community College.

Also participating will be Capt. C.A. Carey with the Spotsylvania County Administrative Service Division, Lt. Rashawn Cowles with Fredericksburg Police Department, Lt. Deuntay Diggs with Stafford County Sheriff’s Department, Special Agent Sean Fregoso with Virginia State Police, University of Mary Washington Chief Michael Hall, Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy Director Mike Harvey, FBI recruiter Krystie Ocasio, Rappahannock Regional Jail Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. J.V. Tully and Patrick Weston with King George Sheriff’s Department.

Town hall moderators will include Jillian Noel, Germanna faculty, Germanna Community College Police Chief Craig Branch and Dondrae Maiden, Esq., Director of the Indian Trust Litigation Office.