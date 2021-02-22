Germanna moving automotive program back to Culpeper

That’s when the county removed Carver’s name off of the former Black school, renamed it Piedmont Vocational Center and launched the automotive program along with cosmetology and other job-focused training in an integrated setting.

The school now hosts various uses including church services, as a voting site, a minority and veterans farming program and as the new headquarters for Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Office.

Gullickson told the county board she didn’t know why the automotive program was moved off the Carver Center campus.

“We are moving it back to Culpeper,” she said. “That’s where it should have been all along.”

Automotive training will be offered at Culpeper Technical Education Center using the relocated GCC equipment.

When she started in her role as college president in 2017, Gullickson said, she heard very strongly from the Culpeper community that Germanna needed to do more to serve the Culpeper community.

“I hope we have stepped up to do that,” she said, mentioning strong relationships with county and public school administration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}