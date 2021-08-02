Germanna online enrollment soars as community college readies to reopen classrooms

Rated in the top five community colleges globally and offering the most course majors than other in Virginia, Germanna is seeing staggering growth in online enrollment as other institutions of higher learning struggle, according to a release.

As local students prepare to return Aug. 23 to Germanna Community College classrooms in Culpeper, Locust Grove, Fredericksburg and Stafford, virtual instruction will remain on the front burner for educators and administrators.

The college considers online and hybrid courses the future of affordable higher education, according to the recent release from college spokesman Mike Zitz.

GCC continues to buck national and state trends that have seen enrollment drop at most colleges during the pandemic, he said.

Enrollment for the fall at Germanna has trended up slightly after consistent increases during the pandemic, including a 31 percent jump in summer enrollment for summer 2020, as people went into lockdown mode.

Germanna President Janet Gullickson decided early in 2020 to go almost completely online while other colleges across the nation were torn about what to do. It was a bold move that seemed risky to some at the time, and it worked, according to the release.