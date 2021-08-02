Germanna online enrollment soars as community college readies to reopen classrooms

Rated in the top five community colleges globally and offering the most course majors than other in Virginia, Germanna is seeing staggering growth in online enrollment as other institutions of higher learning struggle, according to a release.
As local students prepare to return Aug. 23 to Germanna Community College classrooms in Culpeper, Locust Grove, Fredericksburg and Stafford, virtual instruction will remain on the front burner for educators and administrators.
The college considers online and hybrid courses the future of affordable higher education, according to the recent release from college spokesman Mike Zitz.
GCC continues to buck national and state trends that have seen enrollment drop at most colleges during the pandemic, he said.
Enrollment for the fall at Germanna has trended up slightly after consistent increases during the pandemic, including a 31 percent jump in summer enrollment for summer 2020, as people went into lockdown mode.
Germanna President Janet Gullickson decided early in 2020 to go almost completely online while other colleges across the nation were torn about what to do. It was a bold move that seemed risky to some at the time, and it worked, according to the release.
“We’ve heard what our students want and we’re listening,” Gullickson said in a statement, emphasizing continued strength in the college’s online offerings.
Many Germanna students work and have families so the option of taking live online classes or taped lessons was and remains appealing.
A recent study showed that 25 percent of students postponed college indefinitely during the pandemic, Zitz said. He cited The Guardian in saying nationwide community colleges saw a nearly 10 percent decline in spring 2020 enrollment.
“ … the disproportionate impact COVID-19 had on low-income and non-white Americans, populations that community colleges tend to serve, created a plunge in community college attendance during the pandemic,” the release stated, based on Student Clearinghouse data recently released.
The 2011 earthquake that quivered the Culpeper area forced an expansion of the Germanna online program, and the college has gained much experience with it in the decade since, Gullickson said, including through a panemic.
'College Everywhere' is Germanna’s innovative degree program in which students can graduate in a year with a two-year degree by taking one very accelerated course at a time.
Success rates are relatively high—68 percent of College Everywhere students earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0-4.0 for Fall semester, according to Gemanna. Of other Germanna students, 55 percent fell into that range.
In addition, 90 percent of College Everywhere students received an A, B, C, Satisfactory or Pass; compared to 73 percent of other students.