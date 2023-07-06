Germanna president Janet Gullickson pleaded “no contest” to a charge of driving while intoxicated in King George General District Court on Wednesday morning.

She was found guilty of the class 1 misdemeanor and received a 60-day sentence with all 60 days suspended. Her driver’s license is restricted for one year, effective July 5.

The charge stems from a March 16 incident in King George County. A King George Sheriff’s deputy conducting speed checks via radar observed Gullickson’s vehicle traveling 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The officer then conducted a DUI investigation and placed Gullickson under arrest. She was briefly placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail but was soon released under her own recognizance. Her blood alcohol content was 0.09, Gullickson said in a statement released Wednesday.

In her statement, Gullickson offered “heartfelt apologies” to “the communities I serve and love” and asked for forgiveness.

“I have let you down and, in many ways, damaged the trust you’ve placed in me. I will work with purpose every day to earn back your confidence,” Gullickson said.

She also acknowledged the “harm and hurt my actions may have caused those who’ve lost loved ones or were harmed in alcohol-related incidents” and said she is “deeply saddened” to have added to that pain.

Gullickson also thanked law enforcement and the justice system for doing their jobs and the “hundreds of neighbors and friends who have reached out with their love and support.”

Gullickson has led Germanna Community College as its first female president since 2017, when she was hired to replace president David Sam after his retirement.