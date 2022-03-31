Germanna receives $250,000 gift in honor of Quarles family

Germanna Community College received a $250,000 gift in honor of the late Douglas Quarles, Jr.—owner of Quarles Petroleum—and his wife, Kathryn.

The donation, from the Quarles' daughter Kitty Wafle and her husband Ben, is in support of Germanna's Early College program, which allows students to complete associate degrees in arts or sciences while still enrolled in area high school.

Wafle said her parents loved the Fredericksburg area.

"They had a good life here and believed in giving back to the area that was their home," she said. "Supporting the Early College program is another way to remember the community that was so important to them."

The Early College program is a way to reduce the overall expense of higher education by shortening the time to graduation, and according to the U.S. Department of Education, college credits earned prior to high school graduation increase the likelihood of graduation.

“We are grateful for this fabulous gift,” said Bruce Davis, Germanna's Special Assistant to the President for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the college’s foundation, in a press release from Germanna.

He noted that Early College programs save students "thousands in tuition and related college expenses."

Germanna's president, Janet Gullickson, said in the press release that the Quarles family "has always been respected for their business and civic leadership."

"It is humbling that they chose to help those who need it most: the student in need of a helping hand to get to college," Gullickson said.