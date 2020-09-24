Germanna receives grant from Go Virginia to launch Tech Talent project

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Germanna Community College has received $634,938 in funding towards a $1 million Tech Talent Pipeline Project that aims to train more than 200 students for high-demand engineering, information technology, computer science and cyber-related professions in the Fredericksburg region.

The funding, which was announced Wednesday, was awarded by Go Virginia Region 6. Go Virginia is a statewide initiative to create higher-paying jobs and promote private sector growth through collaborations between private industry, higher education and state government.

Go Virginia Region 6 covers the Fredericksburg area, as well as counties in the Northern Neck. Funding is awarded by a coalition made up of representatives from business, government and education.

The two-year Tech Talent Pipeline Project will create engineering, IT, computer science and cyber pathways programs at Germanna for middle and high school students and adults entering the workforce.

“This project closes a major training gap for students within our region who want to pursue a career in engineering or IT but who may not take a traditional path to reach that goal,” Amy Henecke, dean of professional and technical studies and workforce development at Germanna, said in a press release announcing the grant.