Germanna reopens community college campuses
Daniel Tech

Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper

 ROBERT A. MARTIN/GERMANNA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Following a 16-month closure of physical buildings due to COVID-19, Germanna Community College reopened all student and academic support services Monday at its five locations, including in Culpeper.

Fall classes with in-person options will start Aug. 23 and online options will continue as well. In-person classes will start on this date for Germanna Scholars at GCC Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.

Starting Monday, in-person services at the college campuses will be available 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Virtual services only be offered 8 a.m. to noon Fridays for now.

Testing services at Daniel Tech will be offered by appointment only 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.

