Germanna returns to in-person ceremony for 60th commencement

Student commencement speaker Taylor Collins is one of the first graduates of Germanna’s new one-year, all-online accelerated College Everywhere program, which was a spin-off of the college going completely online in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Germanna students returned to campus in August of this year, but many students continue to take classes online or take a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes.

One of the top 2020 graduates at Chancellor High School, Collins had planned to attend Duke University before the pandemic hit. She ended up staying home in the Germanna online program and said it challenged her and strengthened her resolve.

“The College Everywhere Program taught me to continue fighting in the face of adversity,” Collins said in her speech, “for the victory is the sweetest when you have braved the storm.

“Remember graduates,” she concluded, “setbacks do not have to lead to tragedy. ... There is no greater accomplishment than picking yourself up after a fall, for when you do this, you look failure in the eyes and dare it to trip you up again. Remember: You fail, you fight, and then you finish.”