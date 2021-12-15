Germanna returns to in-person ceremony for 60th commencement

Resiliency was a recurring theme as Germanna Community College returned to an in-person graduation ceremony for its 60th commencement.
“I am so blessed to have you all in front of me tonight,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson told the graduates who gathered Tuesday night at the University of Mary Washington Anderson Center.
She turned to the audience of graduates’ family members and friends and asked, “How many of you graduated during a pandemic?” She then pointed to the graduates and said, “How many of YOU graduated during a pandemic?” and applauded them.
“You go down in history as the first [Germanna] in-person graduation during the pandemic and my guess is many of you started during the pandemic, and I just think you are amazing,” Gullickson said.
Germanna’s inaugural graduation took place in 1972, two years after its founding. As the college grew, it began holding two ceremonies per year—one in May and one in December. The last three had been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the 966 students who were awarded 1,491 degrees and certificates Tuesday evening, 214 were nursing and health technologies graduates, who will help address the need for more health care workers.
Student commencement speaker Taylor Collins is one of the first graduates of Germanna’s new one-year, all-online accelerated College Everywhere program, which was a spin-off of the college going completely online in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Germanna students returned to campus in August of this year, but many students continue to take classes online or take a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes.
One of the top 2020 graduates at Chancellor High School, Collins had planned to attend Duke University before the pandemic hit. She ended up staying home in the Germanna online program and said it challenged her and strengthened her resolve.
“The College Everywhere Program taught me to continue fighting in the face of adversity,” Collins said in her speech, “for the victory is the sweetest when you have braved the storm.
“Remember graduates,” she concluded, “setbacks do not have to lead to tragedy. ... There is no greater accomplishment than picking yourself up after a fall, for when you do this, you look failure in the eyes and dare it to trip you up again. Remember: You fail, you fight, and then you finish.”
A second student speaker, Stephanie Milligan, a 2014 graduate of Riverbend High School, withdrew from college in 2015 with a 1.6 GPA, thinking college wasn’t for her. After working six different jobs, she decided to try again at Germanna during the pandemic and earned her associate’s degree with a 3.92 GPA.
“Success, in my opinion, is not measured by money, what brands you wear, or even a GPA,” Milligan said in her speech. “Real success comes from the ability to push forward, keep going and carve your future into the universe. Success is not the absence of fear and failure, but the ability to put them behind you and keep going.
“To do what we did during a nationwide shutdown is incredible,” Milligan added. “We are shining examples of success. ... We’ve crashed through obstacles.”