Germanna Community College is among more than a dozen colleges receiving a state planning grant to develop innovative lab schools in Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced the first round of awards from $100 million approved last year by the General Assembly for the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School program.

Germanna Community College, with campuses in Culpeper and Locust Grove, proposes to use grant awards to launch, “The Piedmont Regional Pathway to Teaching.” The program would streamline the educational and licensure process for future teachers, prek through 12.

The program would provide students with rigorous, hands-on instruction in schools and a route to completion and placement in as little as two years after high school graduation, according to the governor’s release.

“Restoring excellence in the Commonwealth’s education system has been a top priority of this administration since Day One,” said Youngkin. “By fostering partnerships between our top ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate workforce or college ready.”

A Lab School is a public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school established by a public institution of higher education, public higher education center, institute, authority or other eligible institution of higher education. Lab Schools are designed to stimulate the development of innovative education programs for preschool through grade 12 students, the release stated.

Also receiving grants through the state initiative were University of Mary Washington, George Mason University and University of Virginia.