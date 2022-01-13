Germanna shifts all classes online through Jan. 30 due to virus surge

Germanna Community College will conduct classes and operate virtually at least through Jan. 30 because of the surge in COVID cases and the pressure it is creating on local hospitals.

GCC said in a news release that it will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization trends and the availability of testing. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 31, unless further review requires an extension of remote operations, the release said.

“The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is always our foremost concern,” said Germanna President Janet Gullickson in a statement. “We also care deeply about our community as a whole, and the amount of stress being placed on local hospitals, nurses, and other health care professionals. We hope this decision will help to ease their burden until the number of COVID-19 patients being treated locally begins to decline.”

Unless students are otherwise notified by the college, classes originally scheduled to meet in person will be conducted virtually via Zoom at the same time as scheduled at least through Jan. 30.

Textbooks and course materials can be ordered online from the campus bookstore for shipping or curbside pickup, the release said. Library resources and laptop loaners are available and can be requested via library@germanna.edu.

WiFi is available in the parking lots of the Fredericksburg area and the Locust Grove campuses for those who need internet access.

For the most up-to-date information on the college’s COVID-19 response, see germanna.edu/COVID-19/.