Germanna staff working to help students in need

Germanna Cares has also distributed $4,925 worth of gas cards to 197 students since May, she said.

“People would ask for gas cards so they could go to the Food Bank,” she said.

But Thompson wanted to save Germanna’s students time and gas money by bringing the regional food bank to them.

In addition to assistance with food and personal items, Germanna Cares provided holiday cheer in the form of gift cards that went to 25 families identified by faculty and staff. The same faculty and staff funded the program.

“Everybody is so generous and giving,” Thompson said.

She said Germanna staff were inspired to act by their students and the challenges the pandemic has dealt them.

“One of the families we have been supporting with food delivery has six kids and one on the way, and now the baby has a health concern,” Thompson said. “The husband has been laid off since March or April. The wife is attending school and doing really well even though she has so many responsibilities at home.”

Another student, a single mom of four, requested personal hygiene items from Germanna Cares. Thompson included four children’s toothbrushes in the delivery.