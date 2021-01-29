Germanna staff working to help students in need

Germanna Community College staff watched as a woman wandered by a food distribution event held on the college’s Fredericksburg-area campus in December. They could tell she was uncomfortable accepting free food.
Though she told them she had recently become unemployed, she clearly “felt weird taking the food,” said Jessica Thompson, an employee of Germanna’s Educational Foundation.
Thompson organized the food distribution event to help students and their families who have been financially affected by the pandemic as part of Germanna Cares, an umbrella initiative that includes the college’s food pantry, career clothing closet, cold weather clothing drive and staff and student emergency funds.
The woman said she had just applied to Germanna, though she wasn’t technically a student.
“I wasn’t going to turn anybody down,” Thompson said.
A fellow staff member walked around with the woman as she picked out food, helping to allay her nerves.
“By the end of the visit, she told the staff member she had been driving around that day contemplating suicide,” Thompson said. “She said, ‘You are angels helping me with this.’ ”
Thompson said she witnessed “immense need” from the Germanna community that day.
“I was shook by what I was seeing,” she said. “We need to support more people.”
The food distribution event, for which Germanna partnered with the regional Food Bank, was a way to step up the community college’s outreach to students in need.
Thompson, along with Germanna’s Multicultural Coalition for Diversity and Inclusion, the Fredericksburg Food Bank and Student Activities, coordinated another food, hygiene and cold weather item pick-up event on Wednesday that drew 120 students and their family members.
Thompson began strategizing other ways to help the campus community after Germanna’s two food pantries had to close to the public as part of the pandemic's initial shutdown last spring.
She started arranging grocery deliveries for students using Educational Foundation funds. Since March, Germanna Cares has delivered food to 85 students at a cost of $8,869.
Thompson said that equates to almost 700 family members.
“I order food all day long,” Thompson said.
Students in need can also submit applications for assistance through the Gossweiler Emergency Fund, which can provide up to $600 in emergency aid to cover unexpected expenses once per calendar year.
In 2019, there were 30 requests for assistance from the emergency fund for a total of $17,790. In 2020, there were 52 requests for a total of $31,148 in assistance. So far this year, there have already been 19 requests for $11,381 in assistance, Thompson said.
Germanna Cares has also distributed $4,925 worth of gas cards to 197 students since May, she said.
“People would ask for gas cards so they could go to the Food Bank,” she said.
But Thompson wanted to save Germanna’s students time and gas money by bringing the regional food bank to them.
In addition to assistance with food and personal items, Germanna Cares provided holiday cheer in the form of gift cards that went to 25 families identified by faculty and staff. The same faculty and staff funded the program.
“Everybody is so generous and giving,” Thompson said.
She said Germanna staff were inspired to act by their students and the challenges the pandemic has dealt them.
“One of the families we have been supporting with food delivery has six kids and one on the way, and now the baby has a health concern,” Thompson said. “The husband has been laid off since March or April. The wife is attending school and doing really well even though she has so many responsibilities at home.”
Another student, a single mom of four, requested personal hygiene items from Germanna Cares. Thompson included four children’s toothbrushes in the delivery.
“The kids opened the toothbrushes like it was Christmas morning,” Thompson said. “The mom sent us pictures. They were so excited about having their own toothbrushes. It just made me weep. That’s all it takes—a $1.99 toothbrush.
“It’s just a desperate, desperate time,” Thompson added.
In more normal times, Germanna Community College has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs and workforce training. The college serves Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties and the city of Fredericksburg.
In recent years, Germanna has been Culpeper County residents’ preferred college for enrollment, educating more than 1,000 students from Culpeper annually.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele