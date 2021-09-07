Germanna to hold 9/11 remembrance event Thursday

Nicole Simpson was on the 73rd floor of the World Trade Center’s Tower II on Sept. 11, 2001.

Instead of boarding an elevator to return to her office, instinct made her back away. Moments later, the elevator came crashing to the ground.

Simpson will speak about her experience and her advocacy for financial compensation and health monitoring of first responders and survivors of 9/11 at a Germanna Community College event marking the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The free, public event will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, at noon at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Campus in Spotsylvania, and will also be streamed live.

Simpson’s advocacy prompted the passage of the 2010 James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which funds a program to provide medical treatment for responders and survivors who experienced or may experience health complications related to the attacks.

Today, she is advocating for similar programs to assist survivors and first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germanna is also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by flying 3,000 flags in honor of those who died that day.