Germanna to hold town hall on 'Race, Media and the Police'
Germanna Community College will host a virtual town hall on “Race, Media and the Police” on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Part of the Germanna Community Conversations series, the event will bring together members of local media and law enforcement to discuss each other’s roles in society as they relate to issues of race and how media coverage influences public perception of the police.

Featured panelists include Germanna Police Chief Craig Branch; Rashawn Cowles of the Fredericksburg Police Department; Deuntay Diggs of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office; Charles Carey of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office; Michael Harvey, executive director of the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy; Virginia State Police recruiter Charie Combo; and Phil Jenkins, editor of The Free Lance-Star.

The discussion will be moderated by Jillian Noel, professor of criminal justice at Germanna, and Ana Chichester, who directs the University of Mary Washington’s bachelor of liberal studies special major in criminal justice.

The free event is open to the public but registration is required at germanna.edu/conversations.

