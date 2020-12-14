Germanna to honor nearly 5,000 at virtual commencement Tuesday

Germanna Community College will award nearly 5,000 degrees and credentials during virtual fall 2020 commencement ceremonies Tuesday.

The virtual Health Sciences convocation and nurse-pinning ceremony will be broadcast live at 3 p.m. and the main convocation ceremony at 7 p.m. on the college’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram pages. The broadcasts will be archived so they can be viewed at any time.

Germanna, which has held all classes online since the spring, has seen enrollment continue to grow during the pandemic, spokesperson Mike Zitz said. On Tuesday, it is awarding 3,667 degrees and 1,257 credentials.

Fall 2020 student commencement speaker LeAndre Blakely served in the Army for 12 years before enrolling in Germanna to study nursing. He said he is often thanked for his military service to the country, but understands that there are many others who serve the country daily in different and often unrecognized ways.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many who graduated from Germanna on Tuesday are headed to the front lines with their degrees in health sciences, IT and other fields, he said.