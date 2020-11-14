Germanna to offer free training to people laid off due to pandemic

Germanna Community College is participating in a new initiative to provide free workforce training to Virginians who lost their jobs or are underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new Re-Employing Virginians initiative, which is supported by $30 million in CARES Act funding through the state, people who have been laid off or had to accept a lower-paying job because of the pandemic are eligible for scholarships of up to $3,000 when they enroll full time in a training program at Germanna in one of five high-demand industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety or early childhood education.

Individuals who enroll part time or in a short-term, noncredit training program are eligible for up to $1,500 in scholarships.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release about the new initiative. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy.”

Germanna’s director of financial aid, Aaron Whitaker, said the community college is excited to offer the opportunity.

