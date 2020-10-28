GERMANNA TURNS 50: How a former Colonial outpost became site of a community college

In 1714, a group of more than 40 German settlers forged a future for themselves amid the wilderness on the banks of the Rapidan River.
At the time, the region was the westernmost outpost of colonial Virginia. The settlers’ success was anything but assured.
More than 265 years later, another community on those same lands faced an equally uncertain future.
“Community College Board Selects Orange County Site,” read the headline at the top of the Nov. 28, 1968, edition of Orange Review, a weekly newspaper.
“The State Board of Community Colleges announced ... that Orange County has been chosen as the location for immediate construction of a two-year, low tuition cost community college,” the paper reported.
The site for the school, in the eastern corner of Orange County, had been offered in April by the Memorial Foundation of the Germanna Colonies in Virginia. The 100-acre Locust Grove campus would be carved from the foundation’s historic 270-acre Siegen Forest.
Of the 16 criteria used in making the selection, state officials cited the foundation’s donation of the site as an important factor, as well as proximity to population centers, terrain, access and expansion capability.
The college was one of 10 new schools announced following the approval of a new $81 million state bond issue that earmarked more than $67 million for education.
State community college officials said the new Orange County location was intended to serve a population area that in 1965 numbered 108,000.
STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE
By early 1969, an advisory board began to take shape and would develop a formula for allocating site preparation costs among each of the localities the college would serve. Spotsylvania, at 15.54 percent, would share the largest cost, followed by Stafford (14.24 percent), Culpeper (13.96), Orange (13.86) and Fredericksburg (11.74), with the others covering the rest. The allocation formula considered the true value of locally taxed property, population and projected number of students expected to attend.
In a February 1969 interview, E.J. Velenovsky, administrative assistant to the director of the state department of community colleges, told the Review his department estimated school construction costs would be something over $1.5 million and that the target opening date was September 1970.
An initial enrollment of 630 full-time and 900 part-time students was expected, the paper reported.
In June 1969, the new school’s advisory board members met in Fredericksburg and unanimously recommended that the school be named Germanna Community College. By then, the projected enrollment had grown to 650 full-time and 1,300 part-time students, with officials projecting those numbers to reach 2,500 and 3,000, respectively, by 1980.
Getting 10 governmental bodies to agree to anything would seem unlikely, and tensions grew over anticipated site development costs distributed among the communities Germanna was scheduled to serve.
“The budding protest is centered in the Fredericksburg area, but storm ripples have extended into Louisa County. The State Department of Community Colleges is under attack for having situated the proposed college in the Germanna area,” the Review reported in August.
Later, when project bids ranged from $1,372,000 to $1,652,960, the localities found the quotes exceeded the amount of state money available for construction.
Following a fall re-bid process, Whyte Construction of Arlington was awarded a $1,379,000 contract, with site development costs estimated at $250,000—well below the $621,000 figure that escalated tensions earlier in the spring.
In November, work began and by December, enrollment forms were being printed and students in the service area were being invited to apply by early 1970.
OPENING THE DOORS
With external construction of Germanna Community College underway, new school president Dr. Arnold Wirtala and his administrative team were busy finalizing what internal instruction would look like.
Daytime classes would extend from 8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Saturdays. Evening classes would be held Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Costs would be $60 per quarter.
An updated curricula plan reported: Six two-year programs would award an associate’s degree in science and two one-year programs for which certificates would be given. Degree curricula would include: accounting, business management, secretarial science, electrical engineering technology, automotive technology diagnostician and nursing. Certificate programs would be drafting and clerical arts.
College transfer students could choose from science, teacher education, business administration, engineering and liberal arts.
Before the school’s October opening, Germanna Dean of Instruction Randall Edwards said, “We’ll have a fine operation and it will be one the students, faculty and the community college system will be proud of.”
By the end of the year, the Orange Review reported, “The long awaited Germanna Community College came into being in 1970. The local college advisory board weathered a bitterly fought dispute over location and gently guided the project to a construction start in the historic Germanna section of Orange County. Opening in September to something less than anticipated initial enrollment, faculty and students endured through the fall quarter in a semi-finished facility. A heavier enrollment is expected for the winter semester by which time the school figures to be fully constructed.”
In its Oct. 21, 1971, issue, the Review reported construction had “recently completed” at the school, which held a dedication ceremony for more than 500 citizens, students and local officials.
GERMANNA TODAY
Germanna Community College held its first graduation ceremony in June 1972 with 63 graduates, including 16 nursing majors. But after 10 years in operation, enrollment reached only 1,251, or half of what had been predicted, and speculation circulated widely that it might close or be absorbed by Northern Virginia Community College.
The steadying presence of fourth president Frank Turnage from 1986 to 2007 helped stabilize the school and build the foundation of what would make it a regional institution. Under Turnage’s leadership, enrollment more than doubled in the late 1980s as it became the fastest-growing community college in Virginia.
Germanna added its Fredericksburg area campus in Spotsylvania County in 1997, followed by a Workforce Development and Technology Center in 2004. Two years later, the Joseph R. Daniel Technology Center opened in Culpeper as curricula and programming expanded. Expansion continued, with sites now in Fredericksburg’s Central Park and in Stafford and Caroline counties.
Before his death in February 2019, Turnage talked about the difficult early years of his tenure at Germanna and the turnaround.
“I am proud that enough people somehow got the message that Germanna was very important and didn’t let it die on the vine,” he said. “I think that’s what I’m proudest of. Not anything I did personally or directly.”
