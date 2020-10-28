GERMANNA TURNS 50: How a former Colonial outpost became site of a community college

GERMANNA TODAY

Germanna Community College held its first graduation ceremony in June 1972 with 63 graduates, including 16 nursing majors. But after 10 years in operation, enrollment reached only 1,251, or half of what had been predicted, and speculation circulated widely that it might close or be absorbed by Northern Virginia Community College.

The steadying presence of fourth president Frank Turnage from 1986 to 2007 helped stabilize the school and build the foundation of what would make it a regional institution. Under Turnage’s leadership, enrollment more than doubled in the late 1980s as it became the fastest-growing community college in Virginia.

Germanna added its Fredericksburg area campus in Spotsylvania County in 1997, followed by a Workforce Development and Technology Center in 2004. Two years later, the Joseph R. Daniel Technology Center opened in Culpeper as curricula and programming expanded. Expansion continued, with sites now in Fredericksburg’s Central Park and in Stafford and Caroline counties.

Before his death in February 2019, Turnage talked about the difficult early years of his tenure at Germanna and the turnaround.

“I am proud that enough people somehow got the message that Germanna was very important and didn’t let it die on the vine,” he said. “I think that’s what I’m proudest of. Not anything I did personally or directly.”