Germanna virtual gala raises $480,000 for student aid

A recent Germanna Community College Educational Foundation virtual gala generated $480,000 for student scholarships and aid.

Hosted Feb. 27, the online program helped compensate for the cancellation of festive Monte Carlo Night, a high-rolling gathering typically held in April at the college’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. Monte Carlo was not held due to COVID-19 this year or last.

“The Germanna Educational Foundation is grateful to the 72 sponsors who made our gala a success,” said Bruce Davis in a statement.

He is special assistant to the president for institutional advancement at Germanna and head of the educational foundation.

About 200 people attended the online gala last month that featured a commemorative Germanna 50th Anniversary keepsake, silent and live auction and door prizes.

Contributions from the event will go to the Germanna Guarantee Fund, which ensures no student is prevented from attending the college for financial reasons.

Donations will also support the Gladys P. Todd Academy for first generation college students, and Germanna Cares, which has been assisting students whose families have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

A Germanna Give Day virtual event last year raised $504,000. In 2019, Monte Carlo Night raised $700,000.