Get out the vote parade scheduled Saturday in downtown Fredericksburg

A Fredericksburg go-go band is hoping the sounds of horns, guitar strings and drums entice more area residents to vote.
Major League Band has organized “A Major Rock the Vote Parade” that will tour the city Saturday from 2–5 p.m. beginning at Dixon Park.
The band will then head to downtown Fredericksburg, Cowan Boulevard, Central Park and the Bragg Hill area.
Kentrale Washington, one of the group’s founders, said the idea came about after he viewed the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last week.
“A lot of young Black people don’t realize how important it is to get out and vote,” Washington said. “A lot of people, period, don’t realize how important it is. We hope to get that message across.”
Washington said he was also inspired by Major League Band’s float that earned second-place recognition for its entrance in the 2019 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. The group performed while cruising downtown on a flatbed trailer pulled by a truck.
“We played Christmas carols,” Washington said. “They loved every minute of it.”
Washington said he hopes the tunes on Saturday, combined with speeches at various stops encouraging residents to vote, make a significant impact.
The voter registration deadline has passed. But anyone who has registered has the opportunity to vote Saturday at their General Registrar’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday is the final day for early voting in Virginia before Election Day Tuesday.
“Sometimes you have to create an illusion to make people want to get out and do certain things,” Washington said. “You have to have something that captures their imagination. I felt like a parade with a band playing live music going through the city would encourage people to want to get out and do something.”
Washington said the parade won’t be a partisan event. He said he hopes everyone exercises their right to vote regardless of party affiliation.
Fredericksburg Councilman and Vice Mayor Chuck Frye said he plans to participate. Washington is also seeking businesses to advertise on the float.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
