Get out the vote parade scheduled Saturday in downtown Fredericksburg

A Fredericksburg go-go band is hoping the sounds of horns, guitar strings and drums entice more area residents to vote.

Major League Band has organized “A Major Rock the Vote Parade” that will tour the city Saturday from 2–5 p.m. beginning at Dixon Park.

The band will then head to downtown Fredericksburg, Cowan Boulevard, Central Park and the Bragg Hill area.

Kentrale Washington, one of the group’s founders, said the idea came about after he viewed the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last week.

“A lot of young Black people don’t realize how important it is to get out and vote,” Washington said. “A lot of people, period, don’t realize how important it is. We hope to get that message across.”

Washington said he was also inspired by Major League Band’s float that earned second-place recognition for its entrance in the 2019 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. The group performed while cruising downtown on a flatbed trailer pulled by a truck.

“We played Christmas carols,” Washington said. “They loved every minute of it.”