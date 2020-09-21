 Skip to main content
Get ready for fall foliage viewing in Shenandoah National
Get ready for fall foliage viewing in Shenandoah National

SNP

Shenandoah National Park is nearing launch of its annual fall tracking montage.

What does that mean? It means the park will have a multitude of ways for people to best determine when they want to visit the park to view autumn colors.

A park ranger will host a weekly broadcast at 2 p.m. Thursdays on Facebook and YouTube to deliver a fall color update—i.e. peak check—as well as travel tips, ways to recreate responsibly, special topics, and a new crowd-sourced time-lapse.

Park personnel have developed several ways to keep visitors posted but they are asked to remember: Shenandoah is more than 100 miles long and spans a wide elevation range. Fall color conditions can vary dramatically from area to area, and weather affects the color from hour-to-hour, according to a park release. Because of this, it’s impossible to predict a peak time for fall color.

On Thursdays, the park will post a photo on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook from three different photo locations. In addition, a fall color web cam at https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/photosmultimedia/view_webcam.htmwill provide real time images of how one mountain peak in Shenandoah appears.

A fall color webcam will show what one mountain peak in Shenandoah looks like in real time. See https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fall.htm for information.

