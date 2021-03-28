GETTING THERE: A positive twist on the coronavirus pandemic?

Could there be a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Possibly, for Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford and Spotsylvania.
The Virginia Railway Express is among many organizations in the transit industry benefiting from the most recent federal stimulus package, as the commuter rail provider will receive an influx of funds to help cover losses during the pandemic.
VRE is considering passing along some of the benefits to the city, the counties and the other six jurisdictions that use the commuter train service, by waving the jurisdiction subsidies for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
Spotsylvania officials talked about the possible subsidy waiver at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
If VRE approves the measure, Spotsylvania would save $1.5 million each year, Stafford would save nearly $2.5 million and Fredericksburg would save about $367,000.
Spotsylvania Supervisor Gary Skinner, who sits on the VRE Operations Board, said there seems to be support for the move.
Old Plank and roundabouts
Potential traffic impacts quashed a proposed neighborhood in Spotsylvania County last week.
The Board of Supervisors focused mostly on concerns about impacts to Old Plank Road and intersections near the proposed development.
During the discussions, the supervisors delved into work planned for intersections along Old Plank.
Two roundabouts are planned, one at Andora Drive and the other at Chancellor Road.
The roundabout at Chancellor has funding and is on schedule to be open in about two years. The Andora roundabout has been delayed because its funding was moved to a project in Thornburg.
Supervisor Deborah Frazier asked about the intersection of Old Plank and Harrison Road, which often clogs up, sometimes with traffic on Harrison backed up through the Gordon Road intersection.
The county plans to widen that short stretch of Harrison between Gordon and Old Plank.
At last week’s meeting, Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said that project has funding and could be finished by 2025.
The intersection of Old Plank and Catharpin roads did not come up during the conversation, but maybe it should have.
The two planned roundabouts will improve safety and flow at the Andora and Chancellor intersections, both of which have issues.
Neither, however, seems as risky to drivers as Catharpin and Old Plank, which is an intersection on a curve where the speed limit is 45 mph.
Aside from the stop sign, very little seems normal about the intersection.
Cars heading east on Old Plank and going straight sometimes use right-turn signals to alert westbound Old Plank drivers, who, upon reaching the stop sign, have to navigate that oncoming traffic and cars coming from the right.
The site distance is poor in both directions.
When drivers pull from that stop sign, it’s drag-strip time—just in case.
Maybe a roundabout would fix that intersection.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski questioned the use of roundabouts at last week’s meeting, but he agreed in a later email about the Catharpin intersection’s issues.
“That intersection needs to be changed,” he said in the email. “I am glad nothing serious has happened there, but it’s just a matter of time.”
