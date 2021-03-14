GETTING THERE: Artificial intelligence tangles with human nature

THE evolution

of smart cars just took another blow—largely because of human drivers.

An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that drivers using adaptive cruise control and other automated features tend to do something many drivers do without help from artificial intelligence: speed.

The authors of the study reported last week that drivers using adaptive cruise control were more likely to set the speed over the legal limit, thinking A.I. would protect them.

“ACC does have some safety benefits, but it’s important to consider how drivers might cancel out these benefits by misusing the system,” Sam Monfort, IIHS statistician and lead author of the report, said in a news release. “Speed at impact is among the most important factors in whether or not a crash turns out to be fatal.”

Data from last year supports Monfort’s claim, as speed and aggressive driving lead to high numbers of fatal crashes in Virginia and across the country despite a drastic decrease in traffic during the pandemic.