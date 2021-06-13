GETTING THERE: Avoid the hot-car tragedy; and stay safe on two wheels

NO MATTER how hard it is to grasp, kids still die in hot cars.
There was a big drop last year in cases of children dying in hot cars. But AAA Mid-Atlantic and other safety groups see the warm weather and a return to pre-COVID-19 routines as a recipe for a potential return to 2019 totals.
In 2020, with people working from home and driving less, hot-car deaths dropped to 25, but “2018 and 2019 are the two worst years in history for child hot car deaths with 54 and 53 fatalities respectively,” according to AAA.
“As outside temperatures rise, the risk of children dying from heatstroke after being left in a hot car increases,” said Richmond Ambulance Authority CEO Chip Decker in a news release. “One child dies from heatstroke nearly every 10 days in the United States from being left in a car or crawling into an unlocked vehicle. In almost every case, the deaths could have been prevented.”
A car can get deadly hot fast.
According to AAA, the temperature in a car, even with the windows slightly open, can hit 125 degrees in minutes in the right conditions, and a body temperature of 107 can kill a child.
AAA also noted that heatstroke can happen when the temperature is as low as 57 degrees outside.
Most children who perish in hot cars are no older than 3. More than half of those deaths involve an adult leaving the child in a vehicle, but more children have been climbing into unlocked cars since the pandemic.
According to Kidsandcars.org, more people working from home means more children have access to cars. More of 2020’s fatal incidents involved kids climbing into cars at home.
Now, with COVID restrictions being relaxed, many parents will be changing routines, something AAA believes could lead to children being forgotten in cars.
“Changes in routines often trigger situations that lead to heatstroke deaths,” AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “So, especially as temperatures rise, we urge parents to take specific precautions to prevent child heatstroke in vehicles. Simple, but consistent steps can prevent the unimaginable grief of the loss of a child.”
Motorcycle course
Speaking of safety, the Virginia State Police is offering a free “self-assessment course” for licensed motorcyclists.
The course will be held in July. There are limited spaces and participants have to register, which can be done on the state police website.
Also, the course is not local. Riders will have to go to James Madison University.
The course will allow riders to focus on safety along with “how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation,” the state police said in a news release.
With the warm weather, more motorcyclists are hitting the road. The next four months traditionally are the peak for motorcycle crashes.
So far this year, there have been 433 motorcycle crashes statewide, with 387 injuries and 27 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Motorcycle deaths in the state have totaled 92, 89 and 90 the past three years, with July through September representing the peak for deadly crashes.
