GETTING THERE: Avoid the hot-car tragedy; and stay safe on two wheels

NO MATTER how hard it is to grasp, kids still die in hot cars.

There was a big drop last year in cases of children dying in hot cars. But AAA Mid-Atlantic and other safety groups see the warm weather and a return to pre-COVID-19 routines as a recipe for a potential return to 2019 totals.

In 2020, with people working from home and driving less, hot-car deaths dropped to 25, but “2018 and 2019 are the two worst years in history for child hot car deaths with 54 and 53 fatalities respectively,” according to AAA.

“As outside temperatures rise, the risk of children dying from heatstroke after being left in a hot car increases,” said Richmond Ambulance Authority CEO Chip Decker in a news release. “One child dies from heatstroke nearly every 10 days in the United States from being left in a car or crawling into an unlocked vehicle. In almost every case, the deaths could have been prevented.”

A car can get deadly hot fast.

According to AAA, the temperature in a car, even with the windows slightly open, can hit 125 degrees in minutes in the right conditions, and a body temperature of 107 can kill a child.

AAA also noted that heatstroke can happen when the temperature is as low as 57 degrees outside.